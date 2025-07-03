Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 11-19 • PAT 6-12

Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh Mountain Hawks
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    11-19
  • PAT
    6-12
Lehigh Mountain Hawks
ChevronDown
Last Game
Tue, Mar 4 |
ESP+
@ Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds (12-19)
  • Reitz Arena
73
Final
77
Game Recap

Patriot Standings

Team Conf Overall
AMER
 13-5 22-13
BUCK
 13-5 18-15
ARMY
 10-8 17-16
BU
 10-8 16-16
NAVY
 10-8 15-19
COLG
 10-8 14-19
LAFAY
 7-11 13-20
LOYMD
 6-12 12-19
LEHIGH
 6-12 11-19
HOLY
 5-13 13-19
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
HOLY
Sat, Feb 15
W 72-60
@
BUCK
Mon, Feb 17
L 67-50
@
LAFAY
Sat, Feb 22
L 78-70
vs
BU
Wed, Feb 26
L 79-68
@
ARMY
Sat, Mar 1
W 89-67
Postseason
@
8
LOYMD
Tue, Mar 4
L 77-73
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Booth Recap: Colgate at Lehigh (2/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Mountain Hawks News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Patriot 69.1
(270th) 		69.2
(94th)
Division I 70.3
(272nd) 		71.4
(156th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 281
Full Rankings