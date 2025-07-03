Skip to Main Content
Overall 12-19 • ACC 4-16

Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles
  • Overall
    12-19
  • ACC
    4-16
Boston College Eagles
Last Game
Sat, Mar 8 |
ACCN
@ Pittsburgh Panthers (17-15)
  • Petersen Events Center
67
Final
93
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
VATECH
Tue, Feb 18
W 54-36
vs
GATECH
Sat, Feb 22
W 69-54
@
STNFRD
Wed, Feb 26
L 78-60
@
CAL
Sat, Mar 1
L 82-71
vs
11
CLEM
Wed, Mar 5
L 78-69
@
PITT
Sat, Mar 8
L 93-67
Full Schedule
Top Eagles News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 69.9
(246th) 		79.6
(325th)
Division I 70.4
(269th) 		75.8
(289th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 202
Full Rankings