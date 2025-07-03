Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 21-14 • BIG10 7-13

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    21-14
  • BIG10
    7-13
Nebraska Cornhuskers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Sun, Apr 6 |
FOX
@ UCF Knights (20-17)
  • T-Mobile Arena
77
Final
66
Game Recap

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
MICHST
 17-3 30-7
MD
 14-6 27-9
MICH
 14-6 27-10
WISC
 13-7 27-10
UCLA
 13-7 23-11
PURDUE
 13-7 24-12
OREG
 12-8 25-10
ILL
 12-8 22-13
IND
 10-10 19-13
OHIOST
 9-11 17-15
RUT
 8-12 15-17
NEB
 7-13 21-14
IOWA
 7-13 17-16
NWEST
 7-13 17-16
USC
 7-13 17-18
MINN
 7-13 15-17
PSU
 6-14 16-15
WASH
 4-16 13-18
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
OHIOST
Tue, Mar 4
L 116-114 / 2OT
vs
IOWA
Sun, Mar 9
L 83-68
Postseason
@
ARIZST
Mon, Mar 31
W 86-78
@
GTOWN
Wed, Apr 2
W 81-69
vs
BOISE
Sat, Apr 5
W 79-69
@
UCF
Sun, Apr 6
W 77-66
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg talks transfer portal, Rienk Mast's return

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Why Nebraska basketball opted to play in the College Basketball Crown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg discusses loss to Minnesota

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Fred Hoiberg discusses Nebraska's energy in loss to Michigan

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Bubble Watch: Big Ten Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Huskers 'have soul searching to do' after loss at Penn State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg gives thoughts on Huskers' road win over Northwestern

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Hoiberg details 'incident' with white board at halftime of Northwestern game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Nebraska basketball showed toughness on West Coast trip

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    Beyond the Arc: Nebraska knocks off Washington, wins third straight game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Nebraska takes 'business-like' approach on West Coast trip

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Huskers need to stay together amid five-game losing streak

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Toughness plays cost Huskers in loss to USC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Fred Hoiberg talks Nebraska basketball's loss to Rutgers

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    Beyond the Arc: Nebraska basketball falls late to Iowa

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Nebraska basketball refocuses to take on Iowa

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Husker Hoops riding home court advantage at Pinnacle Bank Arena

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Fred Hoiberg previews Nebraska's matchup with UCLA

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    NCAAM Highlights: Oregon State vs. Nebraska (12/25)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    Husker247 Beyond the Arc: Nebraska smacks Indiana to get to 1-1 in B1G Play

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Cornhuskers News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big Ten 73.2
(155th) 		78.5
(315th)
Division I 76.0
(115th) 		72.6
(199th)

Husker247 Podcast

uploads-2f1550609801102-w69g9xp2l2l-fe4409a8ebdd6465b041e6f6b070a5c7-2fpodcast-husker247.png
Husker247 Podcast: Sizing up recruiting and an odd offseason
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 59
Full Rankings