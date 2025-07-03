1:04 Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg talks transfer portal, Rienk Mast's return



2:12 Why Nebraska basketball opted to play in the College Basketball Crown



1:52 Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg discusses loss to Minnesota



1:46 Fred Hoiberg discusses Nebraska's energy in loss to Michigan



1:05 Bubble Watch: Big Ten Conference Outlook | 247Sports College Basketball Show



1:34 Huskers 'have soul searching to do' after loss at Penn State



1:16 Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg gives thoughts on Huskers' road win over Northwestern



0:24 Hoiberg details 'incident' with white board at halftime of Northwestern game



0:58 Nebraska basketball showed toughness on West Coast trip



3:20 Beyond the Arc: Nebraska knocks off Washington, wins third straight game



0:55 Nebraska takes 'business-like' approach on West Coast trip



1:15 Huskers need to stay together amid five-game losing streak



0:58 Toughness plays cost Huskers in loss to USC



1:17 Fred Hoiberg talks Nebraska basketball's loss to Rutgers



3:13 Beyond the Arc: Nebraska basketball falls late to Iowa



1:06 Nebraska basketball refocuses to take on Iowa



0:35 Husker Hoops riding home court advantage at Pinnacle Bank Arena



1:09 Fred Hoiberg previews Nebraska's matchup with UCLA



1:38 NCAAM Highlights: Oregon State vs. Nebraska (12/25)

