Last Game
Mon, Mar 31 |
FS1
vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-14)
- MGM Grand Garden Arena
Big 12 Standings
Schedule
|Regular season
|
vs
25
|@
|
@
24
|
vs
9
|Postseason
|
@
10
|vs
-
1:26
Latest recruiting intel on 5-Star PF Koa Peat | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:26
Inside College Basketball: #12 Texas Tech Avoids an Upset Over Arizona State
-
3:08
Inside College Basketball: Arizona State vs. #12 Texas Tech Predictions
-
2:42
What it's like to defend Jayden Quaintance | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:59
Where does Arizona State stand on the NCAA Tournament bubble? | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:56
NCAAM Highlights: Arizona State at Cincinnati (1/18)
-
1:33
Booth Recap: Arizona State at Cincinnati (1/18)
-
2:06
Two home state schools battling hard for Koa Peat | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:55
Inside College Basketball: Is #11 Kansas Performing at the Level They Should?
-
0:47
NCAAM Highlights: Arizona State at UMass (12/21)
-
1:56
Inside College Basketball: Can Arizona State Make it to the 2025 NCAA Tournament?
-
2:54
Early Season Surprises: Arizona State Sun Devils | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:25
Big 12 Season Preview: Arizona State Sun Devils | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:46
Bobby Hurley on returning to Duke
-
0:27
Bobby Hurley on ASU's recent shooting success
-
0:35
Adam Miller on the vitality of good shot selection
-
0:29
Jamiya Neal on confidence coming off the bench
-
0:27
Bobby Hurley on facing Arizona
-
0:37
Bobby Hurley on maneuvering ASU's lineup
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
Top Sun Devils News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Pac-12
|
71.8
(199th)
|
79.6
(325th)
|Division I
|
74.1
(165th)
|
76.8
(310th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|74
|—