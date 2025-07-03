Skip to Main Content
Overall 13-20 • BIG12 4-16

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils
  • Overall
    13-20
  • BIG12
    4-16
Arizona State Sun Devils
Last Game
Mon, Mar 31 |
FS1
vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-14)
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena
86
Final
78
Game Recap

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
25
BYU
Wed, Feb 26
L 91-81
@
UTAH
Sat, Mar 1
L 99-73
@
24
ARIZ
Tue, Mar 4
L 113-100
vs
9
TXTECH
Sat, Mar 8
L 85-57
Postseason
@
10
KSTATE
Tue, Mar 11
L 71-66
vs
NEB
Mon, Mar 31
L 86-78
Full Schedule
Top Sun Devils News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Pac-12 71.8
(199th) 		79.6
(325th)
Division I 74.1
(165th) 		76.8
(310th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 74
