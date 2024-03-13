Saint Mary's and FAU each began the season ranked in the AP Top 25 poll and picked to win their conferences before trending downward amid uneven nonconference runs. Now, with Selection Sunday approaching, the mid-major darlings appear to be finding their form at the right time with a chance to make good on their lofty preseason expectations. Both are finally back in the Power Rankings this week after multi-week absences.

FAU suffered a stunning Quad 4 home loss to Bryant on Nov. 18 and fell at Florida Gulf Coast in another head scratcher on Dec. 30. The Owls, who were projected to win the AAC during their first season in the league, wound up coming in second behind South Florida, which won the conference by two games in its first season under coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

But coach Dusty May's club is entering the AAC Tournament as a projected No. 8 seed for the Big Dance in Jerry Palm's Bracketology after reaching the Final Four as a No. 9 seed last season. The Owls capped off their regular season with a big win over a desperate Memphis team and have the experience needed to be a threat this month.

Saint Mary's is a projected No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament after winning the WCC Tournament title game over Gonzaga on Tuesday for their 18th win in their last 19 games. It has been a remarkable recovery for a team that began 3-5. After stacking wins in the WCC and winning its series with Gonzaga 2-1, the Gaels are trending firmly in the right direction.

