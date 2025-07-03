Skip to Main Content
Overall 30-8 • SEC 12-6

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers
  Overall
    30-8
  SEC
    12-6
Tennessee Volunteers
Last Game
Sun, Mar 30
@ 1 Houston Cougars (35-5)
  Lucas Oil Stadium
50
Final
69
SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
AUBURN
 15-3 32-6
FLA
 14-4 36-4
BAMA
 13-5 28-9
TENN
 12-6 30-8
TEXAM
 11-7 23-11
UK
 10-8 24-12
MISS
 10-8 24-12
MIZZOU
 10-8 22-12
MISSST
 8-10 21-13
ARK
 8-10 22-14
VANDY
 8-10 20-13
UGA
 8-10 20-13
OKLA
 6-12 20-14
TEXAS
 6-12 19-16
LSU
 3-15 14-18
SC
 2-16 12-20
Schedule

Postseason
@
1
AUBURN
Sat, Mar 15
W 70-65
@
2
FLA
Sun, Mar 16
L 86-77
vs
15
WOFF
Thu, Mar 20
W 77-62
vs
7
UCLA
Sat, Mar 22
W 67-58
vs
3
UK
Fri, Mar 28
W 78-65
@
1
HOU
Sun, Mar 30
L 69-50
default-cbs-image
Top Volunteers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
SEC 70.6
(231st) 		66.1
(41st)
Division I 74.0
(167th) 		63.1
(10th)

GoVols247 Podcast

govols.png
Diamond Vols Podcast: Tennessee baseball lands pair of key pitchers from transfer portal
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 5 1
Coaches 5 1
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 22
NET 5
