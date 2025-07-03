Skip to Main Content
Overall 20-14 • LAND 12-8

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
  • Overall
    20-14
  • LAND
    12-8
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders
Last Game
Mon, Mar 10 |
ESP+
@ Northwestern State Demons (16-16)
  • The Legacy Center
63
Final
66
Game Recap

Southland Standings

Team Conf Overall
MCNSE
 19-1 28-7
LAMAR
 14-6 20-13
NICHST
 13-7 20-13
TXAMCC
 12-8 20-14
SELOU
 12-8 18-14
NWST
 12-8 16-16
UIW
 9-11 19-17
HOUBP
 9-11 12-20
TEXPA
 8-12 16-15
SFA
 7-13 14-17
TAMC
 3-17 5-26
NORL
 2-18 4-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
MCNSE
Sat, Feb 22
L 73-57
@
NICHST
Mon, Feb 24
L 71-69
vs
SELOU
Sat, Mar 1
W 68-54
vs
NORL
Mon, Mar 3
W 95-62
Postseason
vs
8
HOUBP
Sun, Mar 9
W 62-48
@
4
NWST
Mon, Mar 10
L 66-63
Full Schedule
Top Islanders News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Southland 71.5
(206th) 		67.3
(59th)
Division I 75.8
(123rd) 		67.4
(50th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 165
Full Rankings