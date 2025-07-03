Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
TNT
@ 6 BYU Cougars (26-10)
- Ball Arena
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|Postseason
|
vs
8
|
vs
4
|
vs
2
|
@
6
-
0:54
Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week: #1 VCU Advances to the A-10 Championship for the Third Straight Year
-
0:49
NCAAM Highlights: Davidson at VCU (2/28)
-
1:34
Inside College Basketball: A-10 Special: George Mason and VCU Are Head-to-Head in a Conference Race
-
1:11
Booth Recap: La Salle at VCU (2/4)
-
1:22
Booth Recap: VCU at St. Louis (1/28)
-
3:51
Inside College Basketball: A-10 Special: Mid-Season Awards
-
1:18
Booth Recap: VCU at Rhode Island (1/21)
-
1:40
Inside College Basketball: A-10 Special: VCU is a Staple in the A-10
-
0:48
The moment Silas Barksdale committed to VCU
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
-
0:51
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
-
2:12
BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released
-
2:57
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players
-
3:42
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent
-
1:36
Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?
-
1:51
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:00
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:14
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:54
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:56
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Top Rams News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Atlantic 10
|
78.2
(58th)
|
63.7
(16th)
|Division I
|
76.9
(94th)
|
62.9
(8th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|31
|—