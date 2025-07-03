Skip to Main Content
Overall 28-7 • ATL10 15-3

VCU Rams

  • Overall
    28-7
  • ATL10
    15-3
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
TNT
@ 6 BYU Cougars (26-10)
  • Ball Arena
71
Final
80
Game Recap

Atlantic 10 Standings

Team Conf Overall
VCU
 15-3 28-7
GMASON
 15-3 27-9
DAYTON
 12-6 23-11
LOYCHI
 12-6 25-12
STJOES
 11-7 22-13
STLOU
 11-7 19-15
STBON
 9-9 22-12
GWASH
 9-9 21-13
DUQ
 8-10 13-19
RI
 7-11 18-13
UMASS
 7-11 12-20
DAVID
 6-12 17-16
LSALLE
 5-13 14-19
RICH
 5-13 10-22
FORD
 3-15 12-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
DUQ
Tue, Mar 4
W 71-62
vs
DAYTON
Fri, Mar 7
L 79-76
Postseason
vs
8
STBON
Fri, Mar 14
W 76-59
vs
4
LOYCHI
Sat, Mar 15
W 62-55
vs
2
GMASON
Sun, Mar 16
W 68-63
@
6
BYU
Thu, Mar 20
L 80-71
Full Schedule
Top Rams News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Atlantic 10 78.2
(58th) 		63.7
(16th)
Division I 76.9
(94th) 		62.9
(8th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 31
Full Rankings