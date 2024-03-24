Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: VCU 19-12, South Florida 23-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.50

What to Know

The VCU Rams and the South Florida Bulls are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Yuengling Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

VCU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They came out on top against Villanova by a score of 70-61.

Among those leading the charge was Joe Bamisile, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, South Florida earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They walked away with an 83-77 victory over UCF.

South Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Selton Miguel led the charge by scoring 19 points. Miguel didn't help South Florida's cause all that much against UAB last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Jose Placer was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

VCU's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 23-13. As for South Florida, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 17 of their last 19 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 25-7 record this season.

VCU is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 21-13 and South Florida is 6-4-2.

Odds

South Florida is a 3-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

