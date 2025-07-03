Skip to Main Content
Overall 13-20 • PAT 7-11

Lafayette Leopards

Lafayette Leopards
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    13-20
  • PAT
    7-11
Lafayette Leopards
ChevronDown
Last Game
Thu, Mar 6 |
ESP+
@ American Eagles (22-13)
  • Bender Arena
69
Final
71
Game Recap

Patriot Standings

Team Conf Overall
AMER
 13-5 22-13
BUCK
 13-5 18-15
ARMY
 10-8 17-16
BU
 10-8 16-16
NAVY
 10-8 15-19
COLG
 10-8 14-19
LAFAY
 7-11 13-20
LOYMD
 6-12 12-19
LEHIGH
 6-12 11-19
HOLY
 5-13 13-19
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
HOLY
Wed, Feb 19
L 74-69 / OT
vs
LEHIGH
Sat, Feb 22
W 78-70
vs
ARMY
Tue, Feb 25
W 81-65
@
BU
Sat, Mar 1
L 66-64
Postseason
vs
10
HOLY
Tue, Mar 4
W 69-68
@
2
AMER
Thu, Mar 6
L 71-69
Full Schedule
Top Leopards News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Patriot 67.7
(299th) 		67.8
(67th)
Division I 68.5
(312th) 		68.9
(78th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 283
Full Rankings