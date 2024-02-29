Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Navy and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 29-21 lead against Lafayette.
Navy came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Lafayette Leopards @ Navy Midshipmen
Current Records: Lafayette 11-18, Navy 10-17
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $7.99
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Alumni Hall. Navy has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, a fact Navy proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 76-66 win over the Crusaders.
Navy can attribute much of their success to Austin Benigni, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Leopards couldn't handle the Mountain Hawks on Saturday and fell 71-63. Lafayette has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Midshipmen's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-17. As for the Leopards, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 11-18.
As for their game on Wednesday, Navy is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 9-16-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-3 ATS vs. Lafayette across their last nine meetings.
Navy ended up a good deal behind the Leopards in their previous matchup back in January, losing 78-62. Will Navy have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Navy is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 131 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Lafayette 78 vs. Navy 62
- Feb 01, 2023 - Navy 53 vs. Lafayette 34
- Jan 11, 2023 - Lafayette 59 vs. Navy 50
- Feb 07, 2022 - Navy 68 vs. Lafayette 44
- Jan 10, 2022 - Navy 69 vs. Lafayette 55
- Feb 29, 2020 - Lafayette 62 vs. Navy 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Navy 68 vs. Lafayette 66
- Feb 13, 2019 - Lafayette 80 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 16, 2019 - Navy 85 vs. Lafayette 77
- Feb 14, 2018 - Navy 71 vs. Lafayette 69