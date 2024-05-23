The Kentucky Wildcats are one of college basketball's blue blood programs, but will have an almost entirely new look next season. After 15 memorable seasons, John Calipari left Lexington to take the head coaching job at Arkansas. The Wildcats hired Mark Pope, a former standout guard on Kentucky's 1996 national championship team, away from BYU to replace Calipari. Pope was tasked with building an entirely new Kentucky basketball roster and has managed to hit the ground running. The bulk of the new 2024 Kentucky basketball recruiting class followed Calipari to Arkansas, but Pope was still able to add a pair of in-state high school recruits to his Kentucky basketball lineup.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

No sooner had Calipari departed Kentucky that a number of Wildcats from last year's roster were on the move as well. Aaron Bradshaw was the first to commit to a new team when he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes, while Zvonimir Ivisic became the first player from last season to follow Calipari to Arkansas. Calipari is also reportedly encouraging Bradshaw's high school teammate, D.J. Wagner, to join the Razorbacks.

The transfer portal isn't the only reason the Wildcats roster will look different next season. Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, who were two of Kentucky's top scorers last season, are both graduating. Meanwhile, Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. There is also movement within the recruiting class, so Pope's roster is clearly far from solidified for the 2024-25 season. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Pope has already added eight transfer players, giving Kentucky the No. 5 transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports. One of the Wildcats' first additions was former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison, who was ranked as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2023, to get things started. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound big man averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game during his freshman season, and will give the Wildcats a physically imposing presence in the paint.

Pope also added a pair of potential instant impact guards in former Dayton sharpshooter Koby Brea and for San Diego State point guard Lamont Butler Jr.. Brea developed into one of the premier long-range shooters in college basketball. In 2023-24, Brea connected on 49.8% of his 3-point attempts and averaged 11.1 points per game. He should fit seamlessly into Pope's fast-paced offense that is heavily reliant on 3-point shooting. Butler was a key piece in the Aztecs' run to the national championship game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

