Rutgers five-star combo guard Dylan Harper is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks of basketball activity after undergoing a voluntary procedure on his right knee, NJ Advance Media reports. The McDonald's All-American ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. He is one of the highest-ranked signees in program history behind five-star guard Ace Bailey — the second-ranked player in the same cycle.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell told NJ Advance Media that the surgery was successful and Harper will be present for all team activities through his recovery.

Harper arrived on campus on Friday.

Harper missed some time during his senior season at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey, due to a right knee injury. The Asbury Park Press reported that Harper's injury isn't expected to impact his participation in full-scale practices once they start at the end of September.

Harper's pledge to Rutgers was part of a historic recruiting class that finished No. 3 in the country behind Duke and Alabama. Before the commitments of both Bailey and Harper, Rutgers had never signed a five-star prospect in the 247Sports era.

Duke and Rutgers became the most recent programs to feature two top-five signees from the same class in the 247Sports era.