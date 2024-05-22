The 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster is beginning to take shape, but the formation of John Calipari's next team is far from over. With every scholarship player from last year's Arkansas basketball lineup either transferred or graduated, Coach Cal has been tasked with putting together a Razorbacks roster full of new faces. He was successful in getting several of his former players from Kentucky to join him in Fayetteville and signed the top-ranked transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports.Calipari is reportedly in contact with players still in search of a new roster to play on, and there are positions that still need to be filled at Arkansas. Who are the players who won't be on the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster? If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

The Razorbacks will be without their two double-digit scorers from last season when the 2024 season kicks off. Senior guard Tramon Mark (16.2 ppg) entered the transfer portal after one year at Arkansas and has since committed to Texas, his third school in three years. Fellow senior guard Khalif Battle (14.8 ppg) entered the portal the same day Arkansas finalized Calipari's deal and he has since committed to Gonzaga.

There are standout underclassmen who also won't be on the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster. Junior forward Trevon Brazile (8.6 ppg) declared for the NBA Draft on April 8 before changing his mind and entering the transfer portal on May 1. Senegalese center Baye Fall has joined Kansas State, and point guard Layden Blocker is now part of the DePaul Blue Demons basketball roster. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

After already landing two Kentucky transfers, Arkansas has its sights set on potentially a third, DJ Wagner. Formerly the No. 6 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, Wagner visited Arkansas over Mother's Day Weekend. He is the top combo guard still in the portal, even after a somewhat underwhelming freshman season at Kentucky with 9.9 points and 3.3 assists per game.

The Hogs have also been linked to seniors still in the portal like Wooga Poplar, who played last year for Miami (FL), and Coleman Hawkins, who spent last year at Illinois. Poplar had four 20-point games last season and averaged 13.1 points with 4.8 rebounds. Hawkins is one of the most versatile players in college basketball and was All-Big Ten third-team last year. He was the only player in the conference to rank in the top 15 in total rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, and he also added 12.1 points per game. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

