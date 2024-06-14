The Kentucky basketball roster will look completely different this season, as new head coach Mark Pope has built a Kentucky basketball lineupfrom scratch following the departure of former coach John Calipari. Each player from last year's team either entered the college basketball transfer portal, NBA Draft or graduated. Their entire Kentucky basketball recruiting class, aside from Travis Perry, decommitted, leaving Pope with a complete rebuild on his hands. He has brought in an elite haul from the transfer portal to go along with a solid incoming recruiting class after rounding out his Kentucky basketball coaching staff.

However, Pope will have to get his players ready to compete in one of the toughest conferences in the country. The previous era of Kentucky basketball was full of young talent, but fans now get to watch a veteran-led roster play under the guidance of a beloved former player. If you love the Wildcats, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Pope had to hit the ground running when he was named Kentucky's new head coach since several members of last year's Kentucky basketball roster have departed Lexington. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic is the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas, and guard/small forward Adou Thiero followed after playing his past two seasons with Coach Cal. Aaron Bradshaw joined Ohio State, and guard Joey Hart will be on the Ball State roster next season. Point guard D.J. Wagner will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all made the final decision to declare for the Draft. Kentucky will also be without top scorers Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves next season since both players graduated. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

It took a little over six weeks for Pope to build his first roster, as there is only one open scholarship remaining. Five of the 12 players on the roster have been classified as guards in the early announcements from the program, including reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Lamont Butler. He is one of the top defensive players in the country and has played in nine NCAA Tournament games over the past two years, so he brings valuable experience to Lexington.

Three players on the initial roster are qualified as wings, headlined by recent addition Jaxson Robinson. He was projected as a second-round pick in this year's NBA draft before withdrawing and committing to the Wildcats. As for the post players on Pope's first roster, former McDonald's All-American Brandon Garrison (Oklahoma State) was the biggest haul from the portal. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

