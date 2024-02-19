Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Colgate 19-8, Lafayette 11-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, February 19, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

Colgate has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a 84-73 finish the last time they played, Colgate and the Bison decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Raiders walked away with a 62-50 victory over the Bison on Saturday.

American typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Lafayette proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 68-62.

The Raiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 19-8 record this season. As for the Leopards, their victory bumped their record up to 11-16.

Going forward, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-4 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Colgate have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given Colgate's sizable advantage in that area, the Leopards will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Colgate is a big 7.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.