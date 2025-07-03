Skip to Main Content
Overall 27-8 • ACC 18-2

Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals
  • Overall
    27-8
  • ACC
    18-2
Louisville Cardinals
Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
vs 9 Creighton Bluejays (25-11)
  • Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
89
Final
75
Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Regular season
vs
CAL
Wed, Mar 5
W 85-68
vs
STNFRD
Sat, Mar 8
W 68-48
Postseason
vs
7
STNFRD
Thu, Mar 13
W 75-73
vs
3
CLEM
Fri, Mar 14
W 76-73
@
1
DUKE
Sat, Mar 15
L 73-62
vs
9
CREIGH
Thu, Mar 20
L 89-75
default-cbs-image
  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    5-star Tay Kinney talks about official visit to Louisville

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Taylen Kinney scored at will during Adidas 3SSB | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Recapping Tyran Stokes's Nike EYBL performance | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Louisville coach Pat Kelsey talks about his roster for next season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Louisville coach Pat Kelsey on losing James Scott into the transfer portal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Louisville coach Pat Kelsey talks about his new contract with the Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    5:19

    Louisville AD on giving basketball coach Pat Kelsey a $1 million pay raise

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Latest intel on 5-Star PF Nate Ament | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Louisville remains hot in the Transfer Portal | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Louisville's Frank Anselem-Ibe on the end of a magical season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Louisville's Aboubacar Traore on what this year's team means to the city

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Louisville's Noah Waterman on this season, the legacy and the future for the Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Chucky Hepburn on what this Louisville team will be remembered for

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    How much influence do the Boozer twins have with Nate Ament? | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Reyne Smith: I think this might be the worse Louisville team under Pat Kelsey

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    PG Chucky Hepburn after Louisville's loss to Creighton in the NCAA Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Creighton rolls over No. 8 Louisville in first round of NCAA Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    J'Vonne Hadley details impact of Reyne Smith's return to the floor

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    NCAA Tournament Game Preview: Louisville vs Creighton | 247Sports College Basketball Show

Top Cardinals News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 80.0
(34th) 		67.2
(57th)
Division I 78.5
(65th) 		69.5
(89th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 21 11
Coaches 21 10
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) 15
NET 24 1
