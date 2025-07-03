Last Game
Thu, Mar 20 |
vs 9 Creighton Bluejays (25-11)
- Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
ACC Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|19-1
|35-4
|18-2
|27-7
|18-2
|27-8
|13-7
|24-11
|13-7
|21-11
|13-7
|23-14
|11-9
|21-14
|10-10
|17-17
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|8-12
|15-18
|8-12
|13-19
|7-13
|14-19
|6-14
|14-19
|5-15
|12-19
|4-16
|12-19
|3-17
|7-24
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|Postseason
|
vs
7
|
vs
3
|
@
1
|
vs
9
-
0:25
5-star Tay Kinney talks about official visit to Louisville
-
2:02
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:00
Taylen Kinney scored at will during Adidas 3SSB | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:56
Recapping Tyran Stokes's Nike EYBL performance | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:58
Louisville coach Pat Kelsey talks about his roster for next season
-
0:41
Louisville coach Pat Kelsey on losing James Scott into the transfer portal
-
1:13
Louisville coach Pat Kelsey talks about his new contract with the Cardinals
-
5:19
Louisville AD on giving basketball coach Pat Kelsey a $1 million pay raise
-
1:17
Latest intel on 5-Star PF Nate Ament | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:48
Louisville remains hot in the Transfer Portal | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:38
Louisville's Frank Anselem-Ibe on the end of a magical season
-
1:36
Louisville's Aboubacar Traore on what this year's team means to the city
-
0:46
Louisville's Noah Waterman on this season, the legacy and the future for the Cardinals
-
1:29
Chucky Hepburn on what this Louisville team will be remembered for
-
1:46
How much influence do the Boozer twins have with Nate Ament? | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:34
Reyne Smith: I think this might be the worse Louisville team under Pat Kelsey
-
2:10
PG Chucky Hepburn after Louisville's loss to Creighton in the NCAA Tournament
-
1:09
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Creighton rolls over No. 8 Louisville in first round of NCAA Tournament
-
0:26
J'Vonne Hadley details impact of Reyne Smith's return to the floor
-
1:09
NCAA Tournament Game Preview: Louisville vs Creighton | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Top Cardinals News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|ACC
|
80.0
(34th)
|
67.2
(57th)
|Division I
|
78.5
(65th)
|
69.5
(89th)
Cards Cast: A Louisville Cardinals football and basketball podcast
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|21
|11
|Coaches
|21
|10
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|15
|—
|NET
|24
|1