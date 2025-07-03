Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-22 • BSOU 6-10

Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers
  • Overall
    10-22
  • BSOU
    6-10
Charleston Southern Buccaneers
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESP+
@ UNC-Asheville Bulldogs (21-11)
  • Freedom Hall Civic Center
60
Final
80
Big South Standings

Team Conf Overall
HIGHPT
 14-2 29-6
WINTHR
 11-5 23-11
NCASHV
 11-5 21-11
RADFRD
 9-7 20-13
LONGWD
 7-9 18-14
PRESBY
 7-9 14-19
CHARSO
 6-10 10-22
GWEBB
 5-11 11-20
USCUP
 2-14 6-26
Schedule

Regular season
vs
PRESBY
Wed, Feb 12
W 71-70
@
NCASHV
Sat, Feb 15
L 75-72
@
HIGHPT
Wed, Feb 19
L 83-60
vs
USCUP
Sat, Feb 22
L 79-69
@
RADFRD
Sat, Mar 1
L 76-60
Postseason
@
2
NCASHV
Fri, Mar 7
L 80-60
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
Top Buccaneers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big South 72.1
(187th) 		77.1
(290th)
Division I 72.1
(228th) 		78.2
(330th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 294
