Halftime Report

Radford is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-31 lead against Charleston Southern.

Radford came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Radford 15-14, Charleston Southern 9-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Radford is 8-2 against the Buccaneers since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Despite being away, Radford is looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

Even though Longwood scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, Radford still came out on top. The Highlanders took their contest against the Lancers 88-82. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Radford.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers lost to the Panthers at home by a decisive 74-59 margin on Saturday.

Charleston Southern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Highlanders now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Buccaneers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.

Radford couldn't quite finish off the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in January and fell 63-60. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Radford is a 3-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Highlanders, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.