Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Winthrop looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Charleston Southern 35-13.

If Winthrop keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-10 in no time. On the other hand, Charleston Southern will have to make due with an 8-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-14, Winthrop 14-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Winthrop is 9-1 against the Buccaneers since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum.

Last Saturday, the Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-78 to the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Winthrop in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18% better than the opposition, a fact Charleston Southern proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 83-77 victory over the Lancers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Charleston Southern.

The Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-10 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-14.

Looking forward, Winthrop is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Winthrop: they have a less-than-stellar 8-12-1 record against the spread this season.

Winthrop took their victory against the Buccaneers in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a conclusive 78-59. With Winthrop ahead 41-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Winthrop is a big 10.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.