The Duke Blue Devils are one of college basketball's most successful programs and former Duke star Jon Scheyer is looking to continue the legacy created by Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K won the NCAA Tournament five times during his 42-year tenure at Duke and Scheyer has led Duke to back-to-back 27-9 seasons. However, he's losing his top four scorers from an Elite Eight team a season ago and will expect immediate returns from what many believe to be one of the best Duke basketball recruiting classes in recent memory. Anchored by No. 1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg, Duke has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024 with four five-star prospects and two four-stars already signed.

Duke basketball roster departures

It's a new era of college basketball and roster turnover is inevitable. The Blue Devils will lose Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain, while Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell entered the transfer portal. Those were Duke's four leading scorers and Roach will play at Baylor next season, while Mitchell committed to Missouri.

There were five other scholarship players for the Blue Devils who entered the transfer portal, but none of them averaged more than 9.2 minutes per game for Scheyer's squad in 2023-24. Sean Stewart has already committed to Ohio State, while TJ Power is heading to Virginia. Jaden Schutt, Jaylen Blakes and Christian Reeves remain uncommitted and are weighing their options now that the transfer portal has closed. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest on all of Duke's roster changes.

Duke basketball news, roster

Scheyer's 2024 Duke basketball recruiting recruiting class is among the best at any program in recent college basketball history, rivaling some of John Calipari's one-and-done hauls at Kentucky. There are four five-star and two four-star recruits in the class, and all rank among the top 51 players in the nation, per 247Sports. Small forward Cooper Flagg and center Khaman Maluach are the cornerstones of the class. They rank No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, nationally and both are considered likely lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Duke returns experience in the backcourt in guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, so Flagg and Maluach should complement the existing roster well. To balance all the young talent coming in, Scheyer landed Purdue graduate transfer Mason Gillis and rising junior Maliq Brown from Syracuse. The Blue Devils remain active in recruiting the portal with three scholarships still open. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest Duke basketball roster news.

