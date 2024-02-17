Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-16, UNC-Ash. 18-9

What to Know

UNC-Ash. is 9-1 against the Buccaneers since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Ash. will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs had just enough and edged the Blue Hose out 71-69.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers came up short against the Bulldogs on Wednesday and fell 85-77. Charleston Southern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 8-16.

Looking forward, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing at home.

UNC-Ash. was able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 71-65. Will UNC-Ash. repeat their success, or do the Buccaneers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a big 12-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.