Who's Playing
Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs
Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-16, UNC-Ash. 18-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
What to Know
UNC-Ash. is 9-1 against the Buccaneers since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Ash. will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs had just enough and edged the Blue Hose out 71-69.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers came up short against the Bulldogs on Wednesday and fell 85-77. Charleston Southern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 8-16.
Looking forward, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing at home.
UNC-Ash. was able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 71-65. Will UNC-Ash. repeat their success, or do the Buccaneers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UNC-Ash. is a big 12-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 146 points.
Series History
UNC-Ash. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 27, 2024 - UNC-Ash. 71 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Mar 03, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 75 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Feb 22, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 80 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Jan 18, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 73 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Mar 02, 2022 - Charleston Southern 79 vs. UNC-Ash. 78
- Feb 16, 2022 - UNC-Ash. 85 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - UNC-Ash. 82 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Jan 15, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 83 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Jan 14, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 92 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - UNC-Ash. 79 vs. Charleston Southern 75