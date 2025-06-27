Skip to Main Content
Overall 21-14 • ACC 11-9

Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal
  • Overall
    21-14
  • ACC
    11-9
Stanford Cardinal
Last Game
Sun, Mar 23 |
ESP2
vs Kent State Golden Flashes (24-12)
  • Maples Pavilion
77
Final
75
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
ND
Wed, Mar 5
L 56-54
@
14
LVILLE
Sat, Mar 8
L 68-48
Postseason
vs
15
CAL
Wed, Mar 12
W 78-73
@
2
LVILLE
Thu, Mar 13
L 75-73
vs
7
CSN
Tue, Mar 18
W 87-70
vs
6
KENTST
Sun, Mar 23
L 77-75
Full Schedule
Top Cardinal News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 70.5
(235th) 		71.2
(136th)
Division I 73.5
(189th) 		70.7
(137th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 81
Full Rankings