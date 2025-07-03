Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ACCN
vs California Golden Bears (14-19)
- Spectrum Center
ACC Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|19-1
|35-4
|18-2
|27-7
|18-2
|27-8
|13-7
|24-11
|13-7
|21-11
|13-7
|23-14
|11-9
|21-14
|10-10
|17-17
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|8-12
|15-18
|8-12
|13-19
|7-13
|14-19
|6-14
|14-19
|5-15
|12-19
|4-16
|12-19
|3-17
|7-24
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|
vs
19
|vs
|vs
|
@
11
|Postseason
|
vs
15
-
0:49
Gage Mayfield could climb the ranks of the 2026 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:09
Braydon Hawthorne is a star in the making | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
0:40
Freshman Kayl Petersen has an impressive debut at Virginia Tech
-
0:58
Megan Duffy is still finding the balance between pace of play and slowing things down at Virginia Tech
-
0:51
Matilda Ekh has expanded her game at Virginia Tech
-
0:30
Megan Duffy wants to play fast and free basketball at Virginia Tech
-
0:44
ACC Season Preview: Virginia Tech Hokies | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:57
Megan Duffy introduced as the new Virginia Tech Women's Basketball coach
-
0:33
Georgia Amoore impressed with freshmen Carleigh Wenzel, Clara Strack in opening round victory
-
0:56
Mike Young explains why Virginia Tech accepted a bid to the NIT Tournament
-
0:56
Virginia Tech will have a height advantage over Marshall in the opening round
-
3:13
Kenny Brooks talks College GameDay, Senior Day victory over North Carolina
-
0:49
Virginia Tech's Robbie Beran talks rivalry win over Virginia
-
0:43
Virginia Tech's Tyler Nickel working on becoming a more well-rounded hooper
-
0:49
Virginia Tech's Mike Young on Lefty Driesell
-
1:15
Virginia Tech HC Mike Young following home victory over Virginia Cavaliers
-
0:36
Mike Young after 96-81 loss to North Carolina
-
2:11
Kolby Crawford breaks down Virginia Tech's lead in the ACC
-
13:32
Kenny Brooks, Georgia Amoore, and Liz Kitley talk win over NC State
-
2:09
Virginia Tech WBB suffers back-to-back loses to Florida State, Duke
Top Hokies News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|ACC
|
67.7
(299th)
|
73.4
(202nd)
|Division I
|
69.2
(299th)
|
73.2
(213th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|167
|—