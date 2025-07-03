Skip to Main Content
Overall 13-19 • ACC 8-12

Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies
  • Overall
    13-19
  • ACC
    8-12
Virginia Tech Hokies
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ACCN
vs California Golden Bears (14-19)
  • Spectrum Center
82
Final / 2OT
73
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
MIAMI
Sat, Feb 22
W 81-68
vs
19
LVILLE
Tue, Feb 25
L 71-66
vs
CUSE
Sat, Mar 1
W 101-95 / OT
vs
UNC
Tue, Mar 4
L 91-59
@
11
CLEM
Sat, Mar 8
L 65-47
Postseason
vs
15
CAL
Tue, Mar 11
L 82-73 / 2OT
Full Schedule
    0:49

    Gage Mayfield could climb the ranks of the 2026 class | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Braydon Hawthorne is a star in the making | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Freshman Kayl Petersen has an impressive debut at Virginia Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Megan Duffy is still finding the balance between pace of play and slowing things down at Virginia Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Matilda Ekh has expanded her game at Virginia Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Megan Duffy wants to play fast and free basketball at Virginia Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    ACC Season Preview: Virginia Tech Hokies | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Megan Duffy introduced as the new Virginia Tech Women's Basketball coach

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Georgia Amoore impressed with freshmen Carleigh Wenzel, Clara Strack in opening round victory

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Mike Young explains why Virginia Tech accepted a bid to the NIT Tournament

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Virginia Tech will have a height advantage over Marshall in the opening round

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    Kenny Brooks talks College GameDay, Senior Day victory over North Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Virginia Tech's Robbie Beran talks rivalry win over Virginia

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Virginia Tech's Tyler Nickel working on becoming a more well-rounded hooper

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Virginia Tech's Mike Young on Lefty Driesell

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Virginia Tech HC Mike Young following home victory over Virginia Cavaliers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Mike Young after 96-81 loss to North Carolina

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Kolby Crawford breaks down Virginia Tech's lead in the ACC

  • Image thumbnail
    13:32

    Kenny Brooks, Georgia Amoore, and Liz Kitley talk win over NC State

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Virginia Tech WBB suffers back-to-back loses to Florida State, Duke

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Hokies News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 67.7
(299th) 		73.4
(202nd)
Division I 69.2
(299th) 		73.2
(213th)

Inside the Tunnel: A Virginia Tech Sports Podcast

Introducing 'Inside College Basketball Now' with Jon Rothstein
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 167
Full Rankings