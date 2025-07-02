Skip to Main Content
Overall 18-16 • BIGE 8-12

Last Game
Wed, Apr 2 |
FS1
vs Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-14)
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena
81
Final
69
Game Recap

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
STJOHN
 18-2 31-5
CREIGH
 15-5 25-11
UCONN
 14-6 24-11
MARQET
 13-7 23-11
XAVIER
 13-7 22-12
NOVA
 11-9 21-15
GTOWN
 8-12 18-16
BUTLER
 6-14 15-20
PROV
 6-14 12-20
DEPAUL
 4-16 14-20
SETON
 2-18 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
21
MARQET
Sat, Mar 1
L 76-61
vs
NOVA
Tue, Mar 4
W 75-73
@
DEPAUL
Sat, Mar 8
L 83-77
Postseason
vs
10
DEPAUL
Wed, Mar 12
L 71-67
@
WASHST
Mon, Mar 31
W 85-82
vs
NEB
Wed, Apr 2
L 81-69
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Thomas Sorber Selected No. 15 Overall by Thunder | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Latest NBA Draft intel on Thomas Sorber | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Micah Peavy and Georgetown make strides in Ed Cooley's second season | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    3:03

    Inside College Basketball: Georgetown Wins Big East Opener Since 2019

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    What Georgetown is getting with their Freshman International prospect. | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    The real contenders for 4-Star SG Trey McKenney | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

Top Hoyas News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big East 68.9
(274th) 		71.5
(148th)
Division I 72.0
(235th) 		69.6
(91st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 88
Full Rankings