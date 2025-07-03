Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 5-25 • SOUTH 0-18

The Citadel Bulldogs

The Citadel Bulldogs
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    5-25
  • SOUTH
    0-18
The Citadel Bulldogs
ChevronDown
Last Game
Fri, Mar 7 |
ESP+
@ VMI Keydets (15-19)
  • Harrah's Cherokee Center
62
Final
73
Game Recap

Southern Standings

Team Conf Overall
CHATT
 15-3 29-9
NCGRN
 13-5 20-12
SAMFORD
 12-6 22-11
ETNST
 12-6 19-13
FURMAN
 11-7 25-10
WOFF
 10-8 19-16
VMI
 7-11 15-19
MERCER
 6-12 14-19
WCAR
 4-14 8-22
CIT
 0-18 5-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
WCAR
Sat, Feb 15
L 76-73
vs
MERCER
Wed, Feb 19
L 62-52
@
CHATT
Sat, Feb 22
L 76-75
@
FURMAN
Wed, Feb 26
L 85-42
vs
ETNST
Sat, Mar 1
L 81-66
Postseason
@
7
VMI
Fri, Mar 7
L 73-62
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Scouting SF Baba Oladotun | Class of 2027

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Scouting PF Ace Flagg | Class of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Scouting PG Taylen Kinney | Class of 2026

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Bulldogs News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Southern 62.6
(360th) 		76.8
(283rd)
Division I 66.6
(338th) 		75.0
(271st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 362
Full Rankings