Halftime Report

ETSU needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against The Citadel.

If ETSU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-15 in no time. On the other hand, The Citadel will have to make due with an 11-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: ETSU 14-15, The Citadel 11-18

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the ETSU Buccaneers and The Citadel Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at McAlister Field House. ETSU is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Buccaneers lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 87-71 margin. ETSU has not had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Even though The Citadel has not done well against the Mocs recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Bulldogs walked away with a 71-62 victory over the Mocs.

The Buccaneers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 11-18.

ETSU will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog.

ETSU skirted past the Bulldogs 62-60 in their previous meeting on February 3rd. The rematch might be a little tougher for ETSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

The Citadel is a slight 1-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

ETSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.