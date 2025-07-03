Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-10 • SOUTH 11-7

Furman Paladins

  • Overall
    25-10
  • SOUTH
    11-7
Last Game
Wed, Mar 19 |
ESP+
@ North Texas Mean Green (27-9)
  • The Super Pit
64
Final
75
Game Recap

Southern Standings

Team Conf Overall
CHATT
 15-3 29-9
NCGRN
 13-5 20-12
SAMFORD
 12-6 22-11
ETNST
 12-6 19-13
FURMAN
 11-7 25-10
WOFF
 10-8 19-16
VMI
 7-11 15-19
MERCER
 6-12 14-19
WCAR
 4-14 8-22
CIT
 0-18 5-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CIT
Wed, Feb 26
W 85-42
@
WOFF
Sat, Mar 1
W 78-75
Postseason
@
4
SAMFORD
Sat, Mar 8
W 95-78
@
1
CHATT
Sun, Mar 9
W 80-77 / OT
vs
6
WOFF
Mon, Mar 10
L 92-85
@
2
NTEXAS
Wed, Mar 19
L 75-64
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    SOCON Championship Highlights: Wofford vs. Furman (3/10)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Booth Recap: Furman at East Tennessee State (2/2)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Booth Recap: Samford at Furman (1/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Scouting SF Abdou Toure | Class of 2026

Top Paladins News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Southern 75.1
(114th) 		71.7
(154th)
Division I 77.2
(86th) 		69.8
(104th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 127
Full Rankings