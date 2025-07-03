Last Game
Wed, Mar 12
@ San Jose State Spartans (15-20)
- Thomas & Mack Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|Postseason
|
@
8
-
1:41
NCAAM Booth Recap: San Diego State at Wyoming (3/1)
-
1:43
Inside College Basketball: Wyoming Delivered Against UNLV
-
2:09
Booth Recap: Wyoming at UNLV (1/21)
-
1:31
Inside College Basketball: New Mexico Continues Their Winning Streak Against Wyoming
-
2:01
Inside College Basketball: Can New Mexico Take Care of Business on the Road Against Wyoming?
-
2:07
Inside College Basketball: Loyola Marymount Continues to Impress
-
1:15
Inside College Basketball: Wyoming Escapes a Loss From Tulane
-
1:30
NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly
-
0:51
Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School
-
2:12
BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released
-
2:57
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players
-
3:42
Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent
-
1:36
Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?
-
1:51
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:00
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:14
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:54
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
1:56
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:05
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show
-
2:08
Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show
Top Cowboys News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Mountain West
|
63.6
(353rd)
|
71.2
(136th)
|Division I
|
67.2
(329th)
|
71.2
(150th)
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|197
|—