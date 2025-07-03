Skip to Main Content
Overall 12-20 • MWC 5-15

Last Game
Wed, Mar 12
@ San Jose State Spartans (15-20)
  • Thomas & Mack Center
61
Final
66
Game Recap

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
NMEX
 17-3 27-8
COLOST
 16-4 26-10
UTAHST
 15-5 26-8
BOISE
 14-6 26-11
SDGST
 14-6 21-10
UNLV
 11-9 18-15
NEVADA
 8-12 17-16
SJST
 7-13 15-20
WYO
 5-15 12-20
FRESNO
 2-18 6-26
AF
 1-19 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
AF
Tue, Feb 18
W 69-62
vs
SJST
Sat, Feb 22
L 82-73
@
NEVADA
Tue, Feb 25
L 84-61
vs
SDGST
Sat, Mar 1
L 72-69
@
FRESNO
Tue, Mar 4
L 62-58
Postseason
@
8
SJST
Wed, Mar 12
L 66-61
Full Schedule
Top Cowboys News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Mountain West 63.6
(353rd) 		71.2
(136th)
Division I 67.2
(329th) 		71.2
(150th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 197
