vs. Duke, 2 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Wake Forest is sitting on one Quad 1 win (Florida) and is 5-9 vs. the top two quadrants. The Demon Deacons could use some better wins and this is the best potential win left on the regular season schedule. They still have Quad 1 games left at Virginia Tech and the season finale at home to Clemson.

at Illinois, 2:15 p.m. | Big Ten Network, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Hawkeyes are new to the bubble, but not in the field of 68 following their win at Michigan State on Tuesday. Iowa is currently 10-11 against the top three quadrants and teams rarely make the field if they are below .500 against that group, but two teams (Providence, West Virginia) did last year. The Hawkeyes have three Quad 1 chances left including a home and home with the Illini.

at TCU, 3 p.m. | ESPN+ -- The Bearcats took a bad loss to Oklahoma State at home this week and that puts a lot more pressure on games like this. This is the first of three out of four on the road and all three road opponents are in the bracket. It's a great opportunity and they need to take advantage.

vs. South Carolina. 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Ole Miss has a bad strength of schedule in large part due to a horrendous nonconference schedule. You can't really blame a first-year coach for wanting to take it easy, but in this case, it could cost the Rebels a tournament berth. They get the Gamecocks followed by Alabama on their home court this week. If Ole Miss is going to play in the NCAA Tournament this season, it may need to win both.

vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Cavaliers are coming off a disastrous result at Virginia Tech, but this is a great chance to make up for it. UNC is a current No. 1 seed and even though this is at home, it would be the biggest win of the season for Virginia. It is also their best chance to add a Quad 1 win to their list this season.

at Kansas, 6 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Texas is just a .500 team against the top three quadrants, but it has three Quad 1 games left, all on the road. It would help the Longhorns' case significantly if they could steal one of those, especially a win at Kansas, where the Jayhawks seem to be invincible.

at California, 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Ducks took care of business at Stanford and now need to do the same at Cal. They get a shot at games that can help them after this one. Oregon finishes at Arizona and with home games against Colorado and Utah.

at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m. | Stadium -- The Broncos are more comfortably in the field than some of the other teams on this list, but that could change if they lose to the Cowboys. Wyoming has already beaten Nevada and Colorado State at home this season.

at Tennessee, 8 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Aggies are about out of chances. The loss at home to Arkansas was their fourth Quad 3 loss of the season, and only because it moved the Razorbacks' home win over TAMU up to Quad 2. Four of their last five regular season games are against tournament contenders and they probably need to win three of them, plus the game at Georgia.

at LSU, 8:30 p.m. | SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Bulldogs have a couple of good home wins and a win over Washington State that looks better every day, but losses to Georgia Tech and Southern are dragging them down a bit. This is the last team on their schedule that is not in contention for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but they are dangerous, especially at home.