Overall 17-18 • BIG12 7-13

  • Overall
    17-18
  • BIG12
    7-13
Last Game
Tue, Mar 25 |
ESP2
vs North Texas Mean Green (27-9)
  • Gallagher-Iba Arena
61
Final
59
Game Recap

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
HOU
 19-1 35-5
TXTECH
 15-5 28-9
BYU
 14-6 26-10
ARIZ
 14-6 24-13
IOWAST
 13-7 25-10
KANSAS
 11-9 21-13
WVU
 10-10 19-13
BAYLOR
 10-10 20-15
TCU
 9-11 16-16
KSTATE
 9-11 16-17
UTAH
 8-12 16-17
CINCY
 7-13 19-16
UCF
 7-13 20-17
OKLAST
 7-13 17-18
ARIZST
 4-16 13-20
COLO
 3-17 14-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
UCF
Wed, Mar 5
L 83-70
vs
CINCY
Sat, Mar 8
W 78-67
Postseason
vs
13
CINCY
Tue, Mar 11
L 87-68
vs
5
WICHST
Tue, Mar 18
W 89-79
@
1
SMU
Sun, Mar 23
W 85-83
vs
2
NTEXAS
Tue, Mar 25
L 61-59
Full Schedule
Top Cowboys News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big 12 69.4
(260th) 		77.0
(289th)
Division I 73.0
(203rd) 		76.3
(299th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 95 1
Full Rankings