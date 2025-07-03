Skip to Main Content
Overall 25-7 • NEA 14-2

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
  • Overall
    25-7
  • NEA
    14-2
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ESP2
vs Saint Francis Red Flash (16-18)
  • William H. Detrick Gymnasium
46
Final
43
Game Recap

Northeast Standings

Team Conf Overall
CCTST
 14-2 25-7
LIU
 12-4 17-16
MERCYH
 9-7 15-16
SFTRPA
 8-8 16-18
FDU
 8-8 13-20
STONEH
 7-9 15-17
WAGNER
 6-10 14-16
LEMOYN
 4-12 9-23
CHIST
 4-12 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
STONEH
Sat, Feb 22
W 67-41
vs
LEMOYN
Thu, Feb 27
W 84-75
@
WAGNER
Sat, Mar 1
W 55-48
Postseason
vs
8
LEMOYN
Wed, Mar 5
W 86-67
vs
4
FDU
Sat, Mar 8
W 76-72 / OT
vs
3
SFTRPA
Tue, Mar 11
L 46-43
Full Schedule
Top Blue Devils News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Northeast 72.1
(187th) 		60.4
(4th)
Division I 72.3
(221st) 		62.9
(8th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 168
Full Rankings