Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 20-13 • WCC 10-8

Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    20-13
  • WCC
    10-8
Oregon State Beavers
ChevronDown
Last Game
Tue, Apr 1 |
FS1
@ UCF Knights (20-17)
  • MGM Grand Garden Arena
75
Final
76
Game Recap

West Coast Standings

Team Conf Overall
MARYCA
 17-1 29-6
GONZAG
 14-4 26-9
SANFRAN
 13-5 25-10
SNCLRA
 12-6 21-13
OREGST
 10-8 20-13
WASHST
 8-10 19-15
LOYMRY
 8-10 17-15
PORT
 7-11 12-20
PEPPER
 4-14 13-22
UOP
 4-14 9-24
USD
 2-16 6-27
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
PEPPER
Thu, Feb 20
W 84-78
@
USD
Sat, Feb 22
W 83-73
vs
SANFRAN
Wed, Feb 26
L 74-72
@
23
MARYCA
Sat, Mar 1
L 74-64
Postseason
vs
9
PEPPER
Sat, Mar 8
L 77-73
@
UCF
Tue, Apr 1
L 76-75
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    NCAAM Booth Recap: Oregon State at No. 23 Saint Mary's (3/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Inside College Basketball: #23 Saint Mary's is a Cohesive Unit

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Inside College Basketball: San Fransisco Escapes Loss Over Oregon State

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Inside College Basketball: #16 Gonzaga Falls For the First Time in Conference Play Against Oregon State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    NCAAM Highlights: Oregon State vs. Nebraska (12/25)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

See All NCAAB Videos

Top Beavers News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Pac-12 76.7
(80th) 		74.3
(223rd)
Division I 76.2
(109th) 		69.0
(81st)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 85
Full Rankings