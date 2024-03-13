Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Oregon State 13-18, UCLA 15-16

How To Watch

What to Know

UCLA has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oregon State Beavers are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest. Oregon State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UCLA, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.7% better than the opposition, a fact UCLA proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 59-47 victory over the Sun Devils. The victory was just what UCLA needed coming off of a 88-65 loss in their prior match.

UCLA can attribute much of their success to Lazar Stefanovic, who scored 16 points along with six assists, and Adem Bona, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 92 points the game before, Oregon State faltered in their matchup on Saturday. The contest between them and the Buffaloes wasn't particularly close, with the Beavers falling 73-57.

Oregon State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dexter Akanno, who scored 15 points, and Tyler Bilodeau who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bruins' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 15-16. As for the Beavers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-18 record this season.

UCLA is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UCLA is expected to win, but their 4-11-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

UCLA beat Oregon State 71-63 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCLA since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UCLA is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 127 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.