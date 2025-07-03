Skip to Main Content
Overall 28-7 • USA 13-5

Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames
  • Overall
    28-7
  • USA
    13-5
Liberty Flames
Last Game
Fri, Mar 21 |
TRU
@ 5 Oregon Ducks (25-10)
  • Climate Pledge Arena
52
Final
81
Game Recap

Conference USA Standings

Team Conf Overall
LIB
 13-5 28-7
MTSU
 12-6 22-12
JAXST
 12-6 23-13
KENSAW
 10-8 19-14
NMEXST
 10-8 17-15
LATECH
 9-9 20-12
WKY
 8-10 17-15
UTEP
 7-11 18-15
SAMHOU
 6-12 13-19
FIU
 3-15 10-23
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
MTSU
Thu, Mar 6
W 86-81
@
WKY
Sat, Mar 8
W 90-61
Postseason
vs
8
UTEP
Wed, Mar 12
W 81-60
vs
4
KENSAW
Fri, Mar 14
W 81-79
vs
2
JAXST
Sat, Mar 15
W 79-67
@
5
OREG
Fri, Mar 21
L 81-52
Full Schedule
Top Flames News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Conference USA 72.4
(174th) 		65.3
(31st)
Division I 75.9
(119th) 		63.4
(11th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 60
Full Rankings