Overall 22-13 • ATL10 11-7

Saint Joseph's Hawks

  • Overall
    22-13
  • ATL10
    11-7
Last Game
Wed, Mar 19 |
ESP+
vs UAB Blazers (24-13)
  • Hagan Arena
69
Final
65
Game Recap

Atlantic 10 Standings

Team Conf Overall
VCU
 15-3 28-7
GMASON
 15-3 27-9
DAYTON
 12-6 23-11
LOYCHI
 12-6 25-12
STJOES
 11-7 22-13
STLOU
 11-7 19-15
STBON
 9-9 22-12
GWASH
 9-9 21-13
DUQ
 8-10 13-19
RI
 7-11 18-13
UMASS
 7-11 12-20
DAVID
 6-12 17-16
LSALLE
 5-13 14-19
RICH
 5-13 10-22
FORD
 3-15 12-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
RI
Wed, Mar 5
W 91-74
@
LSALLE
Sat, Mar 8
L 81-74
Postseason
vs
14
LSALLE
Thu, Mar 13
W 75-70
@
3
DAYTON
Fri, Mar 14
W 73-68 / OT
@
2
GMASON
Sat, Mar 15
L 74-64
vs
6
UAB
Wed, Mar 19
L 69-65
Full Schedule
Top Hawks News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Atlantic 10 75.4
(102nd) 		69.0
(88th)
Division I 75.1
(139th) 		68.6
(72nd)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 76
Full Rankings