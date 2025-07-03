Skip to Main Content
Overall 12-20 • MAAC 8-12

Fairfield Stags

Fairfield Stags
  • Overall
    12-20
  • MAAC
    8-12
Fairfield Stags
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ESP+
@ Sacred Heart Pioneers (15-18)
  • Boardwalk Hall
58
Final
71
Game Recap

MAAC Standings

Team Conf Overall
QUINN
 15-5 20-13
MERMAK
 14-6 18-15
MARIST
 13-7 20-10
MOUNT
 12-8 23-13
MANH
 12-8 17-14
IONA
 12-8 17-17
SACHRT
 10-10 15-18
SIENA
 9-11 14-18
RIDER
 9-11 14-19
FAIR
 8-12 12-20
STPETE
 7-13 12-16
NIAGARA
 6-14 11-20
CAN
 3-17 3-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
RIDER
Fri, Feb 21
W 69-49
vs
MOUNT
Fri, Feb 28
W 69-62
@
SACHRT
Sun, Mar 2
L 83-62
@
SIENA
Thu, Mar 6
L 68-64
vs
QUINN
Sat, Mar 8
W 83-74
Postseason
@
7
SACHRT
Tue, Mar 11
L 71-58
Full Schedule
Top Stags News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
MAAC 67.6
(304th) 		72.7
(184th)
Division I 67.5
(326th) 		72.6
(199th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 327
Full Rankings