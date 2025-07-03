Skip to Main Content
Overall 20-15 • ASUN 11-7

Queens University Royals

Queens University Royals
  • Overall
    20-15
  • ASUN
    11-7
Queens University Royals
Last Game
Mon, Mar 24 |
FLO
@ Cleveland State Vikings (23-13)
  • Ocean Center
73
Final
88
Game Recap

Atlantic Sun Standings

Team Conf Overall
LPSCMB
 14-4 25-10
NALAB
 14-4 24-11
FGC
 13-5 19-15
JVILLE
 12-6 19-14
EKY
 12-6 18-14
QUEENC
 11-7 20-15
UNF
 8-10 15-17
PEAY
 8-10 14-19
STETSON
 6-12 8-24
CARK
 4-14 9-24
WESTGA
 4-14 6-25
BELLAR
 2-16 5-26
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
WESTGA
Mon, Feb 24
W 72-57
@
NALAB
Wed, Feb 26
L 74-69
Postseason
@
3
FGC
Mon, Mar 3
W 71-65
@
1
LPSCMB
Thu, Mar 6
L 81-75 / OT
@
NAU
Sun, Mar 23
W 85-78
@
CLEVST
Mon, Mar 24
L 88-73
Full Schedule
Top Royals News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Division I 76.7
(96th) 		74.6
(255th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 199
Full Rankings