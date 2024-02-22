Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Queens 11-17, Stetson 17-10

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Stetson Hatters and the Queens Royals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Edmunds Center. The timing is sure in Stetson's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Royals have not had much luck on the away from home, with 16 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Hatters made off with a 61-60 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Royals beat the Dolphins 74-65 on Friday.

The Hatters have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Royals, their victory bumped their record up to 11-17.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Stetson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Queens struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Stetson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Stetson is playing as the favorites at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Stetson is a solid 6-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Stetson and Queens both have 1 win in their last 2 games.