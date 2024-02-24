Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Queens 12-17, FGCU 11-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Queens is 3-0 against the Eagles since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Queens pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Eagles.

Stetson typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Queens proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 83-75 victory over the Hatters. The win made it back-to-back wins for Queens.

Meanwhile, FGCU lost a heartbreaker to the Owls when they met back in January of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Eagles fell 74-67 to the Owls. FGCU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Royals' victory ended a 16-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-17. As for the Eagles, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-17 record this season.

Queens came out on top in a nail-biter against the Eagles when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 78-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Queens since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FGCU is a 4.5-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Queens has won all of the games they've played against FGCU in the last year.