Overall 21-15 • BIGE 11-9

  • Overall
    21-15
  • BIGE
    11-9
Last Game
Sat, Apr 5 |
FOX
vs UCF Knights (20-17)
  • T-Mobile Arena
104
Final / OT
98
Game Recap

Big East Standings

Team Conf Overall
STJOHN
 18-2 31-5
CREIGH
 15-5 25-11
UCONN
 14-6 24-11
MARQET
 13-7 23-11
XAVIER
 13-7 22-12
NOVA
 11-9 21-15
GTOWN
 8-12 18-16
BUTLER
 6-14 15-20
PROV
 6-14 12-20
DEPAUL
 4-16 14-20
SETON
 2-18 7-25
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
GTOWN
Tue, Mar 4
L 75-73
Postseason
vs
11
SETON
Wed, Mar 12
W 67-55
@
3
UCONN
Thu, Mar 13
L 73-56
vs
COLO
Tue, Apr 1
W 85-64
@
USC
Thu, Apr 3
W 60-59
vs
UCF
Sat, Apr 5
L 104-98 / OT
Full Schedule
Top Wildcats News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Big East 71.4
(209th) 		68.5
(74th)
Division I 74.0
(167th) 		68.2
(60th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 55
Full Rankings