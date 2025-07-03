Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-22 • ATL10 5-13

Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders
  • Overall
    10-22
  • ATL10
    5-13
Richmond Spiders
Last Game
Wed, Mar 12 |
USA
@ Davidson Wildcats (17-16)
  • Capital One Arena
65
Final
69
Game Recap

Atlantic 10 Standings

Team Conf Overall
VCU
 15-3 28-7
GMASON
 15-3 27-9
DAYTON
 12-6 23-11
LOYCHI
 12-6 25-12
STJOES
 11-7 22-13
STLOU
 11-7 19-15
STBON
 9-9 22-12
GWASH
 9-9 21-13
DUQ
 8-10 13-19
RI
 7-11 18-13
UMASS
 7-11 12-20
DAVID
 6-12 17-16
LSALLE
 5-13 14-19
RICH
 5-13 10-22
FORD
 3-15 12-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
LSALLE
Wed, Feb 19
W 63-58
@
STJOES
Sat, Feb 22
L 78-62
vs
VCU
Tue, Feb 25
L 78-60
@
DAYTON
Sat, Mar 1
L 74-64 / 2OT
vs
GMASON
Sat, Mar 8
L 64-60
Postseason
@
12
DAVID
Wed, Mar 12
L 69-65
Full Schedule
Top Spiders News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Atlantic 10 63.4
(355th) 		70.2
(106th)
Division I 66.8
(334th) 		71.9
(176th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 253
Full Rankings