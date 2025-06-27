Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ACCN
vs Syracuse Orange (14-19)
- Spectrum Center
ACC Standings
|Team
|Conf
|Overall
|19-1
|35-4
|18-2
|27-7
|18-2
|27-8
|13-7
|24-11
|13-7
|21-11
|13-7
|23-14
|11-9
|21-14
|10-10
|17-17
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|17-15
|8-12
|15-17
|8-12
|15-18
|8-12
|13-19
|7-13
|14-19
|6-14
|14-19
|5-15
|12-19
|4-16
|12-19
|3-17
|7-24
Schedule
|Regular season
|
@
25
|vs
|
@
2
|@
|vs
|Postseason
|
vs
14
Top Seminoles News
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|ACC
|
72.7
(168th)
|
76.4
(273rd)
|Division I
|
74.5
(153rd)
|
72.5
(195th)
On The Bench: An FSU football podcast
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|90
|—