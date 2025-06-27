Skip to Main Content
Overall 17-15 • ACC 8-12

Florida State Seminoles

  • Overall
    17-15
  • ACC
    8-12
Last Game
Tue, Mar 11 |
ACCN
vs Syracuse Orange (14-19)
  • Spectrum Center
66
Final
62
Game Recap

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
DUKE
 19-1 35-4
CLEM
 18-2 27-7
LVILLE
 18-2 27-8
SMU
 13-7 24-11
WAKE
 13-7 21-11
UNC
 13-7 23-14
STNFRD
 11-9 21-14
GATECH
 10-10 17-17
FSU
 8-12 17-15
PITT
 8-12 17-15
UVA
 8-12 15-17
ND
 8-12 15-18
VATECH
 8-12 13-19
CUSE
 7-13 14-19
CAL
 6-14 14-19
NCST
 5-15 12-19
BC
 4-16 12-19
MIAMI
 3-17 7-24
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
25
LVILLE
Sat, Feb 22
L 89-81
vs
UNC
Mon, Feb 24
L 96-85
@
2
DUKE
Sat, Mar 1
L 100-65
@
UVA
Tue, Mar 4
L 60-57
vs
SMU
Sat, Mar 8
W 76-69
Postseason
vs
14
CUSE
Tue, Mar 11
L 66-62
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Latest NBA Draft intel on Jamir Watkins | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Ezavier Crowell ascends to Top247 in latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Where Florida State's coaching vacancy stands amongst the ACC | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Latest intel on the Boozer Twins after Nike Peach Jam | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    BREAKING: Updated class of 2026 basketball rankings released

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on NIL Costs for Returning and Incoming Players

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Excerpt: Men of Westwood's Ken Graiwer on the Process of Getting Transfers, Donovan Dent

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Dan Hurley to The Big Apple?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 1: Houston | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 2: Purdue | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 3: Florida | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 4: UConn | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 5: Michigan | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 6: BYU | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 7: Kentucky | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 9: Texas Tech | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 8: Louisville | 247Sports College Basketball Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Isaac Trotter's Early 10 Top of 2025 - No. 10: Duke | 247Sports College Basketball Show

Top Seminoles News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
ACC 72.7
(168th) 		76.4
(273rd)
Division I 74.5
(153rd) 		72.5
(195th)

On The Bench: An FSU football podcast

uploads-2f1556047757086-qzato8xcgu-4ded2baff40e806801733e862dac5ae2-2fonthebench.png
Rankins' Ranking, Don't Call Me Brennen, Mailbag
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 90
Full Rankings