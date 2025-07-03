Skip to Main Content
Overall 27-9 • ATL10 15-3

George Mason Patriots

George Mason Patriots
  • Overall
    27-9
  • ATL10
    15-3
George Mason Patriots
Last Game
Sat, Mar 22 |
ESP+
vs Bradley Braves (28-9)
  • EagleBank Arena
75
Final
67
Game Recap

Atlantic 10 Standings

Team Conf Overall
VCU
 15-3 28-7
GMASON
 15-3 27-9
DAYTON
 12-6 23-11
LOYCHI
 12-6 25-12
STJOES
 11-7 22-13
STLOU
 11-7 19-15
STBON
 9-9 22-12
GWASH
 9-9 21-13
DUQ
 8-10 13-19
RI
 7-11 18-13
UMASS
 7-11 12-20
DAVID
 6-12 17-16
LSALLE
 5-13 14-19
RICH
 5-13 10-22
FORD
 3-15 12-21
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
RICH
Sat, Mar 8
W 64-60
Postseason
vs
7
GWASH
Fri, Mar 14
W 80-65
vs
6
STJOES
Sat, Mar 15
W 74-64
@
1
VCU
Sun, Mar 16
L 68-63
vs
7
SAMFORD
Wed, Mar 19
W 86-69
vs
3
BRAD
Sat, Mar 22
L 75-67
Full Schedule
Top Patriots News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Atlantic 10 67.3
(310th) 		63.7
(16th)
Division I 71.2
(255th) 		63.8
(13th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 68
Full Rankings