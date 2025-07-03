Skip to Main Content
Overall 19-15 • AAC 8-10

Wichita State Shockers

  • Overall
    19-15
  • AAC
    8-10
Last Game
Tue, Mar 18 |
ESP2
@ Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-18)
  • Gallagher-Iba Arena
79
Final
89
Game Recap

American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
MEMP
 16-2 29-6
NTEXAS
 14-4 27-9
UAB
 13-5 24-13
TULANE
 12-6 19-15
ECU
 10-8 19-14
FAU
 10-8 18-16
TEMPLE
 9-9 17-15
WICHST
 8-10 19-15
SFLA
 6-12 13-19
TULSA
 6-12 13-20
TXSA
 6-12 12-19
RICE
 4-14 13-19
CHARLO
 3-15 11-22
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NTEXAS
Mon, Mar 3
L 68-66
@
RICE
Thu, Mar 6
W 63-59
vs
TULSA
Sun, Mar 9
L 73-63
Postseason
vs
9
SFLA
Thu, Mar 13
W 73-68
@
1
MEMP
Fri, Mar 14
L 83-80
@
4
OKLAST
Tue, Mar 18
L 89-79
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    AAC Tournament Highlights: Wichita State vs Memphis (3/14)

Top Shockers News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
American Athletic 70.4
(237th) 		71.8
(156th)
Division I 74.0
(167th) 		73.1
(211th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 134
Full Rankings