Halftime Report

Wichita State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Rice 52-39.

If Wichita State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-18 in no time. On the other hand, Rice will have to make due with an 11-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Rice 11-20, Wichita State 13-18

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers and the Rice Owls are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dickies Arena in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Shockers couldn't handle the Green Wave and fell 85-75.

Despite the loss, Wichita State had strong showings from Colby Rogers, who scored 29 points, and Quincy Ballard, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Rogers hasn't dropped below 25 points for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 71-55 bruising from the Mean Green.

Despite the defeat, Rice had strong showings from Travis Evee, who scored 21 points along with two steals, and Max Fiedler, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Evee is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Shockers' loss dropped their record down to 13-18. As for the Owls, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-20 record this season.

Wichita State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Wichita State: they have a less-than-stellar 11-17-1 record against the spread this season.

Everything went Wichita State's way against Rice when the teams last played last Saturday as Wichita State made off with a 87-66 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wichita State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wichita State is a 3.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wichita State has won both of the games they've played against Rice in the last 6 years.