The North Carolina Tar Heels are expected to be among the favorites to win the 2024-25 national championship following a run to the Sweet 16 last season. They earned a No. 1 seed to the NCAA Tournament before getting bounced by Alabama. ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis is returning to the North Carolina basketball roster for a fifth season after averaging 21.2 points per game. He is the program's all-time leader in free throw percentage, ranks second in 3-pointers (274), and is fifth in scoring (2,088).

The Tar Heels also have a top-10 recruiting class to go along with a key addition from the college basketball transfer portal. Head coach Hubert Davis is still putting the finishing touches on his roster and North Carolina basketball recruits, but his team already has the pieces to make a deep run next March. If you love the Tar Heels, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Inside Carolina, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Inside Carolina is universally viewed as the authority on Tar Heel sports and recruiting. With relentless, unparalleled year-round coverage, and the largest online community of always-engaged UNC fans, the slogan is true: "There is no offseason at Inside Carolina."

Inside Carolina has been "The Independent Voice of UNC Sports" since 1994, and is a network partner with 247Sports and CBS Sports. The Inside Carolina staff is composed of experienced, professional reporters and analysts whose job is to provide readers with objective coverage. The publication is independently owned and operated, and is not affiliated with the University. It is fully credentialed by UNC, the ACC and the NCAA.

The team at Inside Carolina has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the North Carolina basketball roster. Head to Inside Carolina now to see all the insider info.

North Carolina basketball roster departures

While Davis' return gives North Carolina a strong foundation, the Tar Heels are also replacing several key members of last year's North Carolina basketball team. Longtime center Armando Bacot used the remainder of his eligibility, leaving a void in the paint. Veteran shooter Cormac Ryan and reserve guard Paxson Wojcik are also both out of eligibility.

Wing Harrison Ingram is the final piece that is expected to leave, as he is projected to be an NBA Draft pick. Bacot and Ingram combined to average more than 26 points and 18 rebounds per game last season, while Ryan added 11.5 points. Coach Hubert Davis will be looking to replace their production with several talented freshmen along with multiple transfers. Join Inside Carolina to see the latest on all of North Carolina's roster changes.

North Carolina basketball news, roster

North Carolina made major moves in the transfer portal last year, adding Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan, among others. The Tar Heels are replacing multiple key players again this offseason, but they have already landed Belmont wing Cade Tyson, who was one of the top shooters in the portal. They also hosted former Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi for an official visit just days before making the cut for his top four schools.

Omoruyi listed Georgetown, Kansas State and Alabama on his final four list ahead of his decision, which he plans to announce on Sunday. North Carolina is bringing in a pair of five-star recruits in shooting guard Ian Jackson and small forward Drake Powell. The Tar Heels only signed three players in the 2024 class, but that was still enough to be a top-10 class in the 247Sports rankings. Join Inside Carolina to get the latest on all of North Carolina's roster additions.

How to get insider North Carolina basketball roster updates

Davis has been in contact with multiple transfers from power-conference teams, so be sure to join Inside Carolina to see who they are and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names North Carolina basketball is pursuing this offseason in the transfer portal, and which power-conference transfers could land in Chapel Hill? Go to Inside Carolina to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Tar Heels, and find out. And reminder, Inside Carolina is offering 30% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an Inside Carolina annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.