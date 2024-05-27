Of all the college basketball programs getting a new look for next season, there are few that are seeing the overhaul that the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is right now. The Wildcats' offseason started off with a bang when head coach John Calipari left Lexington after 15 years and joined the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kentucky is already looking to a bright future, however, as BYU coach and former Kentucky national title-winning center Mark Pope filled the role.

Pope was tasked early with recruiting and scouring the college basketball transfer portal in order to put his Kentucky basketball lineup together since there aren't any scholarship players from last year's team returning to Lexington. Even though Pope already secured several commitments from the transfer portal, this year's departures have left roster holes in need of Kentucky basketball recruits. If you love the Wildcats, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at CatsPause, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Kentucky.

The team of insiders at CatsPause.com are providing up-to-the-minute scoop on the latest intel surrounding the Kentucky basketball coaching transition and roster changes. CatsPause has built a solid reputation over its 20+ years covering the Wildcats, and has deep-rooted sources inside and around the Kentucky athletic department. And right now, CatsPause is offering 50% off the first year of an annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at CatsPause has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the Kentucky basketball roster. Head to CatsPause now to see all the insider info.

Kentucky basketball roster departures

Pope had to hit the ground running when he was named Kentucky's new head coach since several members of last year's Kentucky basketball roster have departed Lexington. Forward Zvonimir Ivisic is the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas, and guard/small forward Adou Thiero followed after playing his past two seasons with Coach Cal. Aaron Bradshaw joined Ohio State, and guard Joey Hart will be on the Ball State roster next season. Point guard D.J. Wagner will follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Justin Edwards, Rob Dillingham and Ugonna Onyenso have all made the final decision to declare for the Draft. Kentucky will also be without top scorers Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves next season since both players graduated. Join CatsPause to see the latest on all of Kentucky's roster changes.

Kentucky basketball news, roster

Pope quickly went to work in the college basketball transfer portal, adding eight commitments already from experienced players who earned meaningful minutes at program's across the country. Kerr Kriisa, Brandon Garrison and Otega Oweh played in the Big 12 a season ago, while Koby Brea, Lamont Butler Jr. and Amari Williams were award-winners in solid mid-major conferences last season.

Andrew Carr averaged 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for Wake Forest and was also a starter at Delaware. Kentucky's latest transfer portal commitment was Ansley Almonor, a 6-foot-7 forward from Fairleigh Dickinson who averaged 16.4 points and 5.1 rebounds last season. Meanwhile, in-state four-star prospect Travis Perry is choosing to honor his commitment to Kentucky and Pope also added a commitment from Noah, a three-star from Harlan County. Join CatsPause to get the latest on all of Kentucky's roster additions.

How to get insider Kentucky basketball roster updates

Pope could also be bringing at least one big-time BYU player with him, so be sure to join CatsPause to see who that is and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names Kentucky basketball is pursuing under coach Mark Pope, and what former BYU player could land in Lexington? Go to CatsPause to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Wildcats, and find out. And reminder, CatsPause is offering 50% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a CatsPause annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.