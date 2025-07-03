Skip to Main Content
Overall 23-13 • HORIZ 14-6

Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland State Vikings
  • Overall
    23-13
  • HORIZ
    14-6
Cleveland State Vikings
Last Game
Wed, Mar 26 |
ESP2
vs Illinois State Redbirds (22-14)
  • Ocean Center
79
Final
68
Game Recap

Horizon League Standings

Team Conf Overall
ROBERT
 15-5 26-9
MILW
 14-6 21-11
CLEVST
 14-6 23-13
YOUNG
 13-7 21-13
IPFW
 12-8 19-13
NKY
 11-9 17-16
OAK
 11-9 16-18
WRIGHT
 8-12 15-18
IUI
 6-14 10-22
DTROIT
 4-16 8-24
WISGB
 2-18 4-28
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
IPFW
Sat, Mar 1
W 68-57
Postseason
vs
7
NKY
Thu, Mar 6
W 68-63
vs
4
YOUNG
Mon, Mar 10
L 56-54
vs
QUEENC
Mon, Mar 24
W 88-73
vs
FGC
Tue, Mar 25
W 72-65
vs
ILLST
Wed, Mar 26
L 79-68
Full Schedule
Top Vikings News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Horizon 74.2
(135th) 		67.6
(63rd)
Division I 73.1
(199th) 		66.5
(35th)

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One) NR
NET 174
Full Rankings