Halftime Report

Clev. State and N. Colorado have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 24-14, Clev. State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Clev. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-14 in no time. On the other hand, N. Colorado will have to make due with a 19-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Clev. State 18-13, N. Colorado 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Clev. State Vikings and the N. Colorado Bears are set to clash at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Ocean Center in a Horizon League postseason contest. The Bears do have the home-court advantage, but the Vikings are expected to win by 2.5 points.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, Clev. State was not quite Oakland's equal in the second half two weeks ago. Clev. State fell just short of Oakland by a score of 74-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Vikings have suffered since November 6, 2023.

Tae Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Tristan Enaruna, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against N. Arizona. N. Colorado took a 83-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Idaho State two weeks ago.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dejour Reaves, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Langston Reynolds, who scored 16 points.

Clev. State's loss dropped their record down to 20-14. As for N. Colorado, their loss dropped their record down to 19-13.

Odds

Clev. State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Vikings, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 159 points.

